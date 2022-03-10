CR installs solar panels at 3 railway stations

In order to make itself carbon-free by 2030, the Central Railway’s (CR) Mumbai division has installed

solar panels at the Titwala, Kasara and Igatpuri railway stations and its adjoining railway premises.

The CR has also installed solar panels, solar trees and solar water coolers at the stations.

According to officials, solar plants of 40 kWp capacity were commissioned recently at Igatpuri and Kasara station platforms. The official said 48,000 kWh energy will be generated through these plants and it will save the railways around Rs 7.2 lakh annually.

Currently, solar panels are installed at CSMT station building, Kalyan Railway School, Kalyan Railway Hospital, Kurla and Sanpada car sheds, Lonavala, Khandala, Dockyard Road, Asangaon, Roha, Apta, Pen and Chembur railway stations, with power generation capacity of 125 kWp.