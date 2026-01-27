‘Unfulfilled promises’: CPI(M)-AIKS joint march of tribal farmers heads to Mumbai; to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The delegation leading the CPI(M)-AIKS joint march of tens of thousands of tribal peasants towards Mumbai will hold a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other ministers Tuesday afternoon.
The march began from Nashik on Sunday over various demands, including redressal of pending claims under the Forest Rights Act and issuing land titles in the names of those who actually cultivate forest land. Over the last two days, the march has covered nearly 60 km.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member and and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Dr Ashok Dhawale said it has been eight years since the iconic Kisan Long March, when thousands of farmers made their way to Mumbai and several promises were made to them. “A large chunk of those assurances remains unfulfilled. For the last eight years, there has been no real execution on the ground. The same chief minister has been in power, yet basic commitments given to farmers and tribal communities have not been honoured,” he said.
“We had also demanded that water from west-flowing rivers be diverted to drought-prone regions like Nashik. A promise to this effect was made in 2018 when we were asked to withdraw the march, but that too has not been implemented,” Dhawale added.
AIKS leader Ajit Nawale said that over the last few years, several new policies have been introduced that will seriously affect the lives of ordinary citizens. “Privatisation of electricity, the introduction of smart meters and aggressive land acquisition are being pushed in the name of development. These measures are aimed at serving the corporate lobby. Corporate interests are expanding at the cost of ordinary people and their land and livelihoods,” he said.
Organisations participating in the march include the All India Democratic Women’s Association, Democratic Youth Federation of India, Students’ Federation of India, and the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
American actor Sydney Sweeney has sparked a controversy with her latest promotional stunt for a lingerie brand at the iconic Hollywood Sign located in Los Angeles.