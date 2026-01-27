‘Unfulfilled promises’: CPI(M)-AIKS joint march of tribal farmers heads to Mumbai; to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis today

The march began from Nashik on Sunday over various demands, including redressal of pending claims under the Forest Rights Act, and covered nearly 60 km by Tuesday. (Express Photo)

The delegation leading the CPI(M)-AIKS joint march of tens of thousands of tribal peasants towards Mumbai will hold a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other ministers Tuesday afternoon.

The march began from Nashik on Sunday over various demands, including redressal of pending claims under the Forest Rights Act and issuing land titles in the names of those who actually cultivate forest land. Over the last two days, the march has covered nearly 60 km.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member and and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Dr Ashok Dhawale said it has been eight years since the iconic Kisan Long March, when thousands of farmers made their way to Mumbai and several promises were made to them. “A large chunk of those assurances remains unfulfilled. For the last eight years, there has been no real execution on the ground. The same chief minister has been in power, yet basic commitments given to farmers and tribal communities have not been honoured,” he said.