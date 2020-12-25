CPI (ML) Mumbai secretary sustains severe injuries after auto driver attempts to ‘run him over’

During interrogation, Sayyad said he was upset because Kardak shouted at him and he decided to run him over in a fit of rage, police said. (Representational)

THE MUMBAI secretary of the CPI (ML) sustained severe injuries in a case of road rage after an auto driver rammed his three-wheeler into the former’s bike.

The incident took place on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road at 1.20 pm on December 17, when Kishore Kardak (42), a resident of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar, was headed southwards on his two-wheeler. A CCTV grab shows Kardak and the auto driver, Salman Sayyad (34), getting into an argument, a few seconds before the latter rammed his three-wheeler into the former’s bike.

“He got into an argument with an auto driver who cut his lane. According to CCTV footage, seconds after he shouted at the driver, the auto driver deliberately swerved his auto and knocked down the biker, who sustained severe injuries,” an officer said.

The Mumbai Police, which took cognizance of the incident on December 24 after the video went viral on social media, registered an attempt to murder case and arrested Sayyad from his residence.

Bystanders rushed Kardak to hospital while Sayyad fled from the spot. Sayyad was tracked down by the police based on the registration number on the autorickshaw. He was arrested from his Govandi residence.

During interrogation, Sayyad said he was upset because Kardak shouted at him and he decided to run him over in a fit of rage, police said. He has been charged under IPC sections pertaining to attempt to murder and rash and neligent driving.

