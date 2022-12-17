scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Cox and Kings ‘money laundering case’: Court raps ED for delay in commencing trial

The court also directed that accused Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar be immediately admitted to state-run JJ hospital for treatment, noting that his health was “precarious”.

A special court on Friday pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its delay in commencing the trial against accused booked in connection with the Cox and Kings alleged money laundering case.

Special Judge M G Deshpande said in his order that the ED had failed to file replies to applications filed by the accused over seven months ago and by not filing its say, the central agency had caused delay in the trial. “Time has come to accelerate the ED for taking urgent steps in respect of commitment of the case relating to the scheduled offence,” the court said.

Maintaining that Kerkar’s health is precarious and he needs hospitalisation, the court said that in this background, the ED should have taken immediate urgent steps to start the trial.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 12:26:32 am
Governor Devvrat carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith

