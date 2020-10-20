Cox and Kings ex-staffer dead: Parents record statement, do not raise suspicion, say police

Sagar Deshpande (38) was found dead on the rail tracks between Titwala and Khadavli stations early October 12.

The parents of Sagar Deshpande, a former employee of Cox and Kings who was found dead on the rail tracks on October 12, recorded their statement with the police on Monday. They did not raise any suspicions regarding his death, said police.

“They only requested us to investigate all possible reasons behind his death,” said Valmaik Shardul, Senior Inspector of Kalyan railway police station. The police are awaiting the postmortem report. Deshpande (38) was found dead on the rail tracks between Titwala and Khadavli stations early October 12. He had left his home in Thane West the previous night, telling his family that he was going out for work.

Deshpande, who worked as a chartered accountant with the tours and travels company, was among the firm’s employees questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged siphoning of crores of rupees borrowed from Yes Bank.

“The family told us that he was stressed about the investigation. He also did not have a job after the company shut its offices,” said Shardul.

