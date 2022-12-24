Covishield and Corbevax stock over, BMC has only 6,000 Covaxin doses

The BMC on Friday said that while it has no stock of Covishield and Corbevax vaccines with it, it has only 6,000 doses of Covaxin available. The development was confirmed by Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner, in charge BMC’s public health department. “We have already approached the state government and the stock of Covaxin will be replenished soon. Along with this, we will also acquire additional stocks of Covaxin and Corbevax as per requirement,” he said.

“Since the Centre had allowed mixed booster doses, people have been taking mixed doses… but for the last few months, therehad only been a few takers for boosters,” he added.

The BMC data showed that only 13 per cent of the people have taken the booster or precaution dose in Mumbai. As per the CoWin portal, 1,08,89,947 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 98,09,019 have taken both doses. However, only 14,50,915 people have taken the booster dose. In 2021, the BMC had opened more than 300 centres in Mumbai to inoculate people. At present, only 65 civic vaccination centres and 17 government centres are open.

Senior officials said that in the last four months, all BMC-run vaccine centres had faced a huge shortage of Covishield and Corbevax doses. The data also showed that in the last two months, mostly less than 100 people were vaccinated each day. While there were still a few who approached private hospitals to get vaccinated, there were mostly no takers for BMC and government vaccination centres.

“At present, the infection rate in Mumbai is very low and there is no reason to panic. Mumbai has also a high vaccination rate and hospital admissions are low,” said Kumar.

Mumbai on Friday reported seven new Covid-19 cases. With 2,089 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate stood at 0.33 per cent. At present, there are 4,441 Covid-19 beds in the city, of which six are occupied. The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent and 37 people are currently infected in the city.

The BMC on Friday said it is urging people to follow Covid-19 norms at crowded places and emphasising on contact tracing and regular RT-PCR testing. It also said that from Saturday, 2 per cent of the incoming international passengers would be randomly tested for Covid-19.

In a statement, the airport said, “…Such travellers will be identified by their respective airlines and guided by the airline staff to a dedicated area at the terminal for their RT-PCR tests. Passengers are required to submit the samples and continue with their onward journey. The lab shall make provisions to send the digital copy of the test results to the passengers directly.”