Mumbai Covid vaccination: Special walk-in drive for women tomorrow

The BMC will run a special vaccination drive against Covid-19 at civic and government centres for women on Monday. Also, on September 27, it will conduct a special drive for teachers and students.

The civic body’s decision of undertaking a special drive for women was taken to reduce gender disparity in immunisation and curb vaccine hesitancy among women.

The drive will be held at more than 300 civic and government-run centres from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm on Monday.

“All women can walk into the centres for their dose. Online registration will be closed,” said the BMC. Similarly, students and teachers can directly walk in at public centres with valid identity proof.