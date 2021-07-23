After 2-day break, Covid vaccination drive resumes at BMC, state-run centres

After a break of two days, the Covid-19 vaccination drive at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state-run centres resumed Friday. The BMC has published a list of over 280 Covid vaccination centres that will administer free jabs.

Officials said each centre has been given 100 doses and 50 per cent beneficiaries will be allowed through online appointment and the rest 50 per cent by walk-in registration.

Earlier, only 58 centers were active Tuesday due to shortage of vaccines. Subsequently, on Wednesday and Thursday, the drive was suspended.

The vaccination drive had to be suspended five times this month at BMC and state run centers due to vaccine shortage.

Officials from BMC said they have received about 62,000 doses on Thursday.

On Thursday, over 35,000 people were vaccinated at private centres. So far, 66 lakh people have been inoculated with at least the first dose of vaccine.