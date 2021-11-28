Covid: Only fully vaccinated people allowed to use public transport in Maharashtra as new guidelines kick in

The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued fresh Covid-related restrictions, which mandated that only fully vaccinated citizens would be allowed to access public transport in the state. The new guidelines also stated that all domestic travellers entering the state should either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test report valid for 72 hours.

“Vaccination drive in the state and the country has seen reasonable uptake and has contributed immensely to reduction in pressure on health infrastructure, public as well as private. In light of the said fact, the State Government is now considering to open up economic, social, entertainment and cultural activities with fewer restrictions especially for fully vaccinated persons,” the order signed by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said.

Listing out Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order stated that all persons connected with “the organisation of any programme, event or show, ticketed or non-ticketed, as well as all service providers and participants (like players, actors etc.), visitors, guests, customers shall be fully vaccinated.”

It also stated that any shop, establishment, mall, event or gathering “where a member of public has a right to come and get services” must be manned by fully vaccinated persons. All visitors and customers to such places should also be fully vaccinated, the order stated.

According to the order, all public transport shall be used only by fully vaccinated people, adding the Universal Pass created by the State Government shall be a valid proof for status of full vaccination.

For those who do not have a Universal Pass, CoWin Certificate with a valid ID proof with photo may be produced, the order said. For those below 18 years of age, other government or school-issued photo identity proof will be considered. For those who are unable to take the vaccine due to medical reasons, a certificate from a certified medical practitioner may serve as documentary evidence for entry, the order stated.

According to the order, enclosed spaces hosting events would be allowed to fill up to only 50 per cent of their capacity. For events taking place under open sky, only 25 per cent of space would be allowed to be occupied by attendees.

In case the total number of people in a gathering exceeds 1,000, the local disaster management authority will have to be informed, which will send their representatives to supervise as observers at the events. These supervisors will have the power to order closure of the event in case violations are detected.

While violations by an individual will entail a fine of Rs 500, establishments where the violations occur will be fined Rs 10,000. Frequent violations will lead to closure of the establishment till notification of Covid-19 as a disaster remains in force.

Organisations or establishments that fail to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be liable for Rs 50,000 fine.

Failure in observing Covid-appropriate behaviour in taxi or private four-wheeler or bus will lead to the violator being fined Rs 500. The driver, conductor or helper operating the service in which the violation takes place will also be fined Rs 500.