If you can’t be Covid warrior, don’t spread infection & invite third wave: Uddhav

A day after the BJP launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday took a swipe at the party. Without naming BJP, he said that those who could not help fight the spread of Covid-19 should at least ensure that they do not contribute in spreading the virus further that could usher in the third wave of the pandemic.

“It is worrying to see that some people are organising political, social, religious and other events in violation of rules and putting the health of the common man in danger. Looking at the upcoming festivals, health rules should not be violated and precautions should be taken. If you cannot become a Covid-19 warrior, then at least don’t be a Covid-19 spreader to invite the third wave,” Thackeray said in a statement.

Sources said that at the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the issue of political and other events being organised was discussed.

While state BJP has launched the yatra after the induction of its four leaders in the Union Cabinet, political events are also being held by ruling parties like the Congress and related associations like Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena. The government has come under criticism for the same.

In the statement, Thackeray further said that the pandemic is yet to subside completely and the infection in the first and second waves was controlled due to the efforts of doctors, medical staffers and frontline workers. “Precautions taken by people were also important. From now, each step should be taken carefully and your cooperation is expected. It should not be forgotten that some relaxations have been given to keep the economic cycle running smoothly,” he said to the people.

Thackeray urged people not to fall prey to any temptation or provocation. “We are putting our own and others’ health in danger by violating Covid-19 norms, not wearing a mask and crowding.”

Stating that the state produces limited amount of medical oxygen, he said the government has made oxygen availability a criteria for imposing restrictions again. “Considering this, I need cooperation from all of you as responsible citizens,” he added.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, speaking to mediapersons, said, “Everyone knows that Jan Ashirwad Yatra and the show of strength is an invitation to the third wave of Covid-19. The CM has also warned about it. They (BJP) are doing it deliberately to put the state in trouble… but at least show some patience.”