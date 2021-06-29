Mumbai: BMC proposes Rs 21-crore oxygen bottling plant at Mahul to tackle Covid third wave

The BMC had earlier announced that it will set up oxygen plants at 16 sites to cater to the city’s oxygen demand (File photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to set up a Rs 21-crore oxygen bottling plant at Mahul as a part of its preparations to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 infections in the city. Currently, BMC refills its oxygen cylinders from an oxygen supplier’s plant at Turbhe and Rabale in Navi Mumbai.

The proposal of setting up the plant will be tabled before the civic body’s Standing Committee on Wednesday for approval. The project is expected to be ready within three months of receiving the work order, officials said.

The BMC had earlier announced that it will set up oxygen plants at 16 sites to cater to the city’s oxygen demand. As per the proposal, the corporation plans to use the oxygen at the plant to refill 1,500 oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 7.1 cubic meters per day.

Officials said BPCL has agreed to supply about 10 metric tonnes (MT) to 15 MT of oxygen per day to the bottling plant through a pipeline. “The contractor will be responsible for maintenance of the plant for next five years,” a BMC official said.

The BMC has also proposed to procure two oxygen tanks having a capacity of 40 tonnes each for eastern and western suburbs. The civic body will spend Rs 3.75 crore on the project.

So far, there are two other oxygen plants at Kasturba Hospital and Trauma Hospital at Jogeshwari. During the second wave, Mumbai’s demand for oxygen has risen to 235 MT daily.