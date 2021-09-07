Covid third wave is not coming, it is already here: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

The third wave of Covid-19 pandemic has already arrived in Mumbai, said Mayor Kishori Pednekar warning people to be cautious amid the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, news agency ANI reported.

In a video shared by the news agency, Pednekar can be seen saying, “The third-wave of Covid-19 is not coming, it is here.”

#WATCH | “Third-wave of COVID19 is not coming, it is here,” says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/wCxcSb1Dxb — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

She also urged people to stay at home during the festival, which will begin on September 10. The mayor also asked people to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including masks and social distancing.

Pednekar’s statement comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that it was up to the people “to prevent or invite” a third wave of Covid and urged them to avoid crowding during the Ganesh festival.

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the third wave of coronavirus infections have reached Nagpur and Covid-related restrictions will return to the city soon.

Raut made the statement after holding a review meeting with senior administrative officers from various state departments including revenue, police and health.

“The third wave has set its foot in the city as two consecutive days have seen new cases in double digits,” Raut told mediapersons.

Raut cited figures of 10 and 13 new cases, reported in Nagpur district on Sunday and Monday respectively, as an indication of beginning of the third Covid-19 wave in the city.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 353 new Covid-19 cases, 404 recoveries and 2 deaths. There are 3,718 active cases in the city and 49 active sealed buildings, ANI reported.