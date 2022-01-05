Covid test must only for fliers from at-risk countries, clarifies BMC

A circular issued by Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal on Monday stated that if a passenger tested negative, she or he would be asked to remain in home quarantine for the next seven days.

After its fresh Covid testing guidelines for international arrivals at Mumbai Airport created confusion, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has clarified that only those arriving from at-risk countries will be tested.

Corporation officials had on Monday said that all international fliers arriving at Mumbai Airport will have to undergo rapid RT-PCR tests. The corporation now says passengers from countries other than the 13 listed as at-risk will be tested only randomly.

“Only passengers from at-risk and high-risk countries as well as the UAE have to undergo rapid RT-PCR tests. Those who are fully vaccinated and arriving from non-risk countries need not go for the test unless chosen by authorities,” said an official.

A circular issued by Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal on Monday stated that if a passenger tested negative, she or he would be asked to remain in home quarantine for the next seven days. As per the circular, all symptomatic passengers testing positive at the airport will be admitted at Seven Hills Hospital. But patients preferring to go private will be sent to Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital.

“Asymptomatic Covid-positive passengers and those who can’t pay can be shifted to BKC and Kanjurmarg Jumbo Centres. Those who can pay can stay in a list of hotels given by the BMC,” said a corporation official.

Samples of Covid-positive patients will be sent for genome sequencing in view of the rise in infections caused by newer coronavirus variants.