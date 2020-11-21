Covid surge: Maharashtra considers suspending Mumbai-Delhi rail, air services

Sources said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed officials to “act fast” to contain a fresh wave of infections in the state.

As Covid-19 cases surge in Delhi, Maharashtra is considering curtailing or discontinuing flights and trains to the national capital.

The national capital has seen a surge in cases post Diwali. Delhi added 7,546 cases on Thursday, taking its total tally to 5,10,630 cases. Till Thursday, the number of active cases in Delhi stood at 43,221.

Mumbai, which was at the centre of the pandemic not so long ago, had 11,694 active cases in comparison. Sources said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed officials to “act fast” to contain a fresh wave of infections in the state.

Sources said that the CMO itself has directed officials to explore the option of curtailing train and air services to Delhi to check a second wave of infections in the state. When contacted, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the move was under discussion. “It is under discussion at this stage. But it is yet to be finalised. No proposal has been readied so far,” Kumar said. He added that this was one of several moves under consideration as the state gears up to tackle a second wave. On Thursday, Maharashtra also witnessed a jump in cases, recording 5,535 cases, a 15-day high. Cases in Mumbai also soared from 541 on Tuesday to 924 on Thursday.

Kumar also said that the state will be further gearing up its Covid health infrastructure and spreading more awareness among people to contain the spread of the virus. “We are much more prepared this time. But we are taking no chances,” Kumar said, adding that the state’s anti-Covid-19 community campaign, My Family, My Responsibility, will be intensified in the coming days.

In Mumbai, the civic body has already undertaken a drive to test roadside vendors, people working in marketplaces, bus conductors and drivers to check potential spreaders.

