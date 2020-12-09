Covid situation has improved, abeyance order need not extend beyond January 31, 2021: Bombay HC

The full bench said since the HC has resumed physical hearings, and "access to justice is now possible", parties can approach appropriate forums for orders. (File)

IN VIEW of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday continued all interim orders passed by various courts across the state, which will be in force till January 31, 2021.

The orders for eviction, dispossession and demolition, already passed by courts across Maharashtra and Goa, will remain in abeyance until January 31, unless a contrary order is passed by any competent court.

A four-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A A Sayed, Justice S S Shinde and Justice K K Tated was hearing a suo motu petition and other pleas seeking relaxation of the HC order that puts a stay on demolition, eviction or dispossession during the pandemic.

The full bench said since the HC has resumed physical hearings, and “access to justice is now possible”, parties can approach appropriate forums for orders.

The bench also observed that interim orders were extended earlier keeping in mind the “grim situation” during the pandemic, due to which litigants could not approach courts for relief. “However, now that the situation has improved, and citizens can now access various forums for justice, the abeyance order need not be extended beyond January 31, 2021, and the suo motu petition can be disposed of,” the bench said.

The HC had earlier extended its stay on interim orders till December 22.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd