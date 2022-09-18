scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Covid saw 30% of owners selling restaurants in Mumbai

The Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR), the apex body of restaurants based in Mumbai, estimates that over 30 per cent of the hotels in the city saw a change in the management.

AHAR president Shivanand Shetty told The Indian Express that several restaurants have been sold during and post pandemic. (Representational/File)

Hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 30 per cent of restaurants in Mumbai have seen a change in management, as owners have been unable to sustain their businesses.

While Mumbai has 20,000 restaurants, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has more than 30,000. The Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR), the apex body of restaurants based in Mumbai, estimates that over 30 per cent of the hotels in the city saw a change in the management. It also maintained that around 3,000 restaurants were shut during lockdown.

AHAR president Shivanand Shetty told The Indian Express that several restaurants have been sold during and post pandemic. “Losses incurred due to the lockdown and restrictions imposed during Covid-19 outbreak made many sell their businesses. New players have entered the restaurant service sector,” he said.

Maintaining that the hotel and restaurant industry provide employment opportunities, Shetty said that restaurants alone employ 60 lakh people across the state. He added that it also generates nearly 2 crore indirect jobs.

“However, during the pandemic, restaurant owners suffered severe financial crisis, as businesses were completely or minimally operational… Paying salaries, electricity and water bills as well as taxes… this was overburdening the one who was running the restaurant. This led owners to sell furniture and kitchen items to carry on with the business. Eventually, unable to bear the expenses, many sold out their restaurants to new and existing players,” Shetty said.

