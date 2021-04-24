Covid patients in Mumbai will get hospital bed after medical examination

At-home medical examination of patients will be carried out between 7.00 am and 11.00 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (Express Photo)

Sunday onwards, Covid-19 patients in Mumbai will be provided with hospital beds only after a medical examination, municipal commissioner IS Chahal said on Friday.

In a meeting held on Friday, Chahal directed ward officials to set up 10 inspection teams and arrange ambulances for each ward to facilitate medical examination of those testing positive and seeking hospital admission.

The Community Health Volunteers will conduct medical examination at the patients’ home and will decide if they require hospitalisation, Chahal said.

At-home medical examination of patients will be carried out between 7.00 am and 11.00 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After the civic body receives report from the labs, the ward war room will inform the patients and depending upon the symptoms, the officials will advise either home quarantine or send in a team to the patients’ home to take them to a quarantine centre or a hospital.

“This will make it possible to manage the bed allotment more efficiently,” said the BMC.

For patients in need of assistance after 11 pm or awaiting test results can visit the jumbo care facilities, according to an April 12 circular.

“Any patient calling the Ward War Room between 11 pm and 7 am shall be referred to a jumbo field hospital where a suitable bed will be allotted.”