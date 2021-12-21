Mumbai: Gatherings of more than 200 people to now require assistant municipal commissioners’ nod

With the number of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 rising in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday said gatherings of more than 200 people will now require permission from the local assistant municipal commissioners.

The new order supersedes the state government order which allowed gatherings of up to 1,000 people without need of any special permission. In cases of gatherings above 1,000, organisers needed to take permission from the local disaster management authority.

Earlier, the BMC had said that for open space venues, up to 25% of the total capacity and in closed areas like halls, up to 50% of the capacity can be allowed to be used.

In a new order, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal on said local ward offices should send staff to check violations at gatherings and if there is any violation of Covid appropriate behaviour, action should be taken.

“In cases where the owners, hoteliers or organisers claim that the capacity of their space, open space is such that after following Covid Appropriate Behaviour and 6 feet by 6 feet distance between individuals, is more than 200 people, then in all such cases, prior written permission of Assistant Commissioner of concern Municipal ward shall be obtained by them,” the order reads.

Meanwhile, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the civic body appealed to the citizens to follow Covid protocols and avoid large gatherings. Chahal also warned citizens of strict action if cases of violation of norms.

The civic body has formed flying squads to keep a check on weddings, parties, meetings and gatherings to ensure Covid protocols are followed.