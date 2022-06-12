Covid norms for school reopening: Booster for staff, vaccines for more students and precautions

AS SCHOOLS get ready to begin the new academic year from Monday, the government has issued Covid-related guidelines for schools amid increasing Covid-19 cases in the state. While the guidelines insist on booster shots for teaching and non-teaching staff, the schools have been asked to encourage vaccination among children above 12-years of age.

After the initial guidelines issued on Thursday by Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare cleared any confusion over the date of school reopening, the school education department issued a Government Resolution (GR) regarding the beginning of the new academic year.

Apart from reiterating the school reopening dates, the resolution dated June 10 also lists different precautions to be taken by the schools in case of any students testing Covid-19 positive.

According to the guidelines, the local education departments at different wards will have to ensure complete vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff, including the precaution dose, if both the initial doses are completed. Besides, they also have to create awareness about the importance of Covid-19 vaccines and also encouraged to make arrangements for the same if required. Schools are also asked to encourage vaccination for children above 12-years of age. There is no mention of masks in the guidelines, which asked schools and parents to adhere to local administration’s guidelines.

“The schools are expected to create awareness among parents to avoid sending their wards to schools if there are any Covid-related symptoms. If any student is found having such symptoms while on the school premises, the management is expected to provide an isolation facility followed by administering the test – either antigen or RT-PCR. If any student tests Covid-19 positive all other children, who came in close contact should be tested for Covid,” states the resolution.

Meanwhile, another set of orders issued by Mandhare asked schools to celebrate the first day of students in schools, which is two days after the reopening. The idea behind this initiative is to create a happy and energetic atmosphere in schools so that students are excited to come back to school.

Schools across Maharashtra are reopening after the summer break on June 13 and students will start classes from June 15.