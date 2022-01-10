Covid: Mumbai registers dip in daily cases for second day

WHILE MUMBAI registered a slight dip in coronavirus cases for the second day running, Pune saw its biggest single-day jump during the third wave and recorded 6,464 new cases on Sunday.

Mumbai reported 19,474 cases on Sunday, slightly less than 20,318 cases registered on Saturday. Across the state, 44,388 new cases were reported.

Experts attributed the slight dip in cases in Mumbai to a small drop in testing on Sunday, unreported positive cases because of at-home antigen testing kits and backlog of RT-PCR test reports.

Mumbai is the first city in the country showing signs that the rise in Covid-19 cases may be stabilising. Delhi, which was the first to experience the surge of the third wave along with Mumbai, though, is continuing to report higher numbers every day. Other cities and states have also been on the upward journey.

Manindra Agrawal, a professor of mathematics and computer science at IIT Kanpur, who has been running a computer model to simulate the pandemic’s trajectory, had said he expected Mumbai to peak around the middle of this month. At an Idea Exchange programme at The Indian Express, he said the detection of new cases in Mumbai were likely to come down as quickly as it had risen.

But Pune’s upward journey is likely to continue for some time. On Sunday, over 4,000 cases were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas while Pimpri-Chinchwad contributed over 1,500 cases.

Mumbai, meanwhile, hasn’t witnessed any surge in numbers for four consecutive days now. Since Thursday, the daily cases have been stable. On January 6, a total of 19,780 cases were detected which increased slightly by 5.6 per cent on January 7 with 20,971 fresh cases. On January 8, it dropped to 20,318 by 3.1 per cent. On January 9, the daily cases plunged further to 19,474 with a 4.1 per cent drop.