Covid cases in Maharashtra drop to 4,205, Mumbai sees 23.43% decline in infections

After recording the biggest single-day jump in cases since February and January at 5,218 and 2,479 respectively, on Thursday, Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and state capital Mumbai saw a sharp drop over the last 24 hours. The state logged 4,205 fresh Covid infections on Friday while the financial capital recorded 1,898 cases. The fresh cases in the city marked a drop of 23.43 per cent.

The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 12.70 per cent in the city with 14,944 tests conducted on Friday.

Two more people succumbed to the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus in the city over the last 24 hours, taking the toll thus far to 19,591. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a 92-year-old man suffering from hypertension and hypothyroid succumbed to the infection. The other Covid casualty on the day was a 93-year-old man with a heart disease.

The state, meanwhile, saw three more Covid-related deaths on Friday, pushing the toll to 1,47,896. As of Friday, active cases in the state stood at 25,317.

Also read | CM Uddhav Thackeray asks officials to stay alert to stem Covid-19 spread during Ashadhi Wari

According to the latest report by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, one patient from Nagpur was found to be detected with the BA.5 variant of Omicron. The patient, a 27-year-old woman, was diagnosed on June 19. As per the public health department, she was mildly symptomatic earlier but turned asymptomatic later and recovered in home isolation. The Nagpur cases took the total tally of BA.4 and BA.5 infections in the state to 26.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday appealed to devotees participating in the Ashadhi Wari to wear masks. He also held a meeting with all the district collectors, municipal commissioners and district police superintendents through video conferencing.