Covid-infected legislators to vote separately

The State Election Commission is set to make legislators, who test positive for Covid-19, vote separately in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The state Chief Electoral Officer, Shirkant Deshpande, said, “We will have a separate room for all MLAs who are infected. We will call them to vote in the last one hour. They will have to wear PPE and come.”

“At the same time, if a legislator who is not infected comes to vote in this last one hour, the infected legislator would be given preference.”

Principal Secretary (Legislature) Rajendra Bhagwat said, “We are yet to document who all are infected and who are not.”

In all, 287 MLAs would vote in the polls, as Andheri East MLA Ramesh Latke had passed away last month and two ministers – Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh – are in jail.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. “He could test negative by the election date or he could wear a PPE and come to vote,” said one of his staffers.

According to the BMC, a Covid-19 patient has to be in isolation for seven days from the day of testing positive.