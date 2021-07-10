DICCI seeks financial package for SC/ST entrepreneurs for survival & revival in Maharashtra

The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) has urged the Maharashtra government to provide a financial package for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe entrepreneurs in the state.

The DICCI chairman Milind Kamble has submitted a proposal to industries minister Subash Desai demanding 20 per cent of the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme should be from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. He urged the government to set up a task force through the district industries centre.

Kamble told The Indian Express, “The Covid-19 lockdown has badly affected the Dalit and tribal entrepreneurs. Unless the state government provides financial incentives for Dalit, tribal entrepreneurs, they will not be able to withstand competition and survive in the industrial sector. Therefore, we propose that almost 20 per cent of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation plots should be given to SC and ST entrepreneurs with 50 per cent rebate and remaining 50 per cent paid in 10 equal instalments and other measures.”

Under the central procurement policy, it is mandatory to purchase four per cent of goods and services from SC and ST entrepreneurs. DICCI has noted that it is not being implemented by government departments, undertakings and local bodies despite having come into effect in 2016.

Kamble urged the state government to follow the example of the Union government in launching an emergency credit line to help MSME entrepreneurs.

“DICCI has sought a 20 per cent long-term and reasonably interest-bearing seed capital on the total turnover or non-performing loans till March 31, 2020 as part of Covid relief package,” he said.

The state industries minister Subash Desai said he would positively consider the demands of the DICCI.