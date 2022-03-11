Covid fear drove migration: report finds mention in survey

FEAR OF Covid-19 was the major driving force behind migration, found a special study conducted by the state government on the impact of the pandemic on livelihoods, education and health during the 2020 lockdown. The ad hoc survey was conducted between August and September last year. The study surveyed over 16,000 households. The report finds its mention of the state Economic Survey report of 2021-22 released on Thursday.

Of the 9,800 households surveyed in the urban areas, over 60 per cent reported fear of Covid as the reason for migration. Another 26 per cent pointed at closure of business in the lockdown as the key reason. Similarly, nearly 50 per cent of the 6,200 rural population surveyed also reported fear of Covid as the main reason behind migration. Of the 16,000 households surveyed, 245 from rural areas and 653 from urban areas reported migration of due to the pandemic.

The fear of infection also led to the non-availability or shortage of agricultural labourers. Out of the total 6,200 rural households surveyed, 4,049 were engaged in agriculture and 46.2 per cent of them reported a shortage of agricultural labourers.

Nearly 50 per cent (47.1 per cent) of surveyed citizens in rural areas and 19.8 per cent from urban centres reported a loss of wages during the lockdown. Of the total people surveyed, over 5,000 borrowed money after March 2020 during the lockdown. Over 80 per cent of those borrowed from friends and family.

The ground survey has stated that 82.8 per cent of households in rural areas reported an increase in monthly expenses up to Rs 500 for internet facilities. The respondents said the expense included buying smartphones, and new internet connection for education and work. While 65.3 per cent of urban households also reported an increase in monthly expenses due to internet facilities.

In all, 66,748 persons were included in the survey out of which, 26,867 were from rural and 39,881 from urban areas.

Household expenses topped the reason for borrowing the money followed by medical expenses. Over 50 per cent of the surveyed said the loan was for household expenses. While medical expenses were the reason for less than 30 per cent in both rural and urban areas. Nearly 95 per cent of households from urban areas reported an increase in their expenses on cleaning and hygiene– (sanitiser/ hand wash/ phenyl/ soap, etc.)

The majority of students attended online classes during the lockdown, however, over 50 per cent (about 52 per cent of students in rural areas and about 54 per cent of students in urban areas) reported that concepts were not clear as the physical classroom teaching facility was not available. About 50 per cent of students in rural, as well as urban areas, reported a decrease in concentration during online education.