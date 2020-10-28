Covid doubling rate crosses 100 days in all Mumbai wards

The growth rate – the rate at which the number of cases are increasing – has also come down to 0.5 per cent in the city.

For the first time, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases crossed 100 days in all the 24 administrative wards of the city on Tuesday.

While the average rate at which the number of cases was doubling in Mumbai is 139 days, all wards on Tuesday witnessed a doubling rate of more than 100 days. The growth rate – the rate at which the number of cases are increasing – has also come down to 0.5 per cent in the city.

An increase in doubling rate and decrease in growth rate of cases mean the spread of virus is slowing down in Mumbai.

According to the data available, the highest doubling rate of 296 days was recorded in F South ward (Parel, Sewree) on Tuesday, followed by 198 days in A ward (Colaba, Fort) and 186 days in G South ward (Worli, Mahalaxmi). Ten wards, including areas like Dadar, Dharavi, Dongari, Bycullla, Govandi, Matunga, Ghatkopar and Andheri East witnessed a doubling rate of more than 150 days.

In the last one month, the virus growth rate has slowed down. On September 21, while Mumbai’s average doubling rate was 57 days, its growth rate of cases was 1.21 per cent.

Officials said that areas in western suburbs like Borivali, Kandivali, Dahisar and Malad have also seen a decline in cases. So far, the city has reported over 2.52 lakh cases and more than 10,000 deaths.

Officials said the ‘My Family My Responsibility’ initiative has helped them create awareness among residents about Covid-19. “The initiative is a key factor in slowing down the virus. Civic staff visited houses and checked for symptoms. This helped us in tracking down those infected early,” said an official from BMC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.