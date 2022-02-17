Covid death ex-gratia applications exceed casualties in Maharashtra

Earlier, the apex court stated that it wasn’t concerned about the allegations of under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths and the states should focus on providing relief to the families.

THE NUMBER of approvals for Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for Covid-19 deaths in the state has exceeded the government’s official death toll by 2.3 per cent, as of February 15. This translates into 1,46,869 approvals against state’s tally of 1,43,451 — an addition of 3,418 casualties.

Data available with The Indian Express confirms the numbers, meaning that these additional deaths went unrecorded. The state relief and rehabilitation department is expecting around 10,000 extra deaths over the state’s official figure.

In Maharashtra, 3,979 deaths have been categorised as “deaths due to other causes”. After investigation, the state Covid-19 death committee has labelled these deaths as non-Covid-19 deaths due to other underlying health issues of the deceased.

Last year, the Supreme Court expanded the ambit of Covid-19 deaths in response to a petition filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal for ex-gratia compensation. The court ruled that a death occurring within 30 days from getting tested or clinically determined as Covid-19 case will be considered a Covid-19 death even if it happened outside a health facility.

“The denotation of confirmation of Covid-19 death has been widened under the directive of the Supreme Court. In fact, the kin of victims of unnatural deaths like suicide who tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously will also be eligible for the compensation,” said an officer from the department. “Taking these into account, it is expected that the number of approved applications will be higher,” added the officer.

Earlier, the apex court stated that it wasn’t concerned about the allegations of under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths and the states should focus on providing relief to the families. The state received 2,34,000 applications, which is 63% more than the official figure. Of which, 2,16,540 applications have been scrutinised. Nearly 30 per cent of the total applications are duplications.

A total of 69,000 applications have been rejected of which, 25,000 have been taken to the district grievances redressal cell. The option to apply for a physical appeal is available on the portal— mahacovid19relief.in.

The committees set up for the purpose — consisting of additional district collector, chief medical officer of health and head of department of medicine of a medical college among others — would be provided direct access to the medical report of the deceased from the hospital and public health department for examination.

“Other than duplication, error in filling up the forms is the second biggest reason for rejections. For instance, under the ‘name of the deceased’ section, many applicants have mentioned ‘Covid-19’, considering it as ‘name of the disease’,” said the officer.

Earlier, the state had estimated a budget of Rs 700 crore for the compensation, but now, considering the uncounted deaths, the department is expecting another Rs 50 crore.