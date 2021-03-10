Maharashtra: Covid cases rise, Amravati notes decline

Overall, Maharashtra's new Covid-19 cases continue to escalate every day. (Representational Photo)

Following a surge in the middle of February, Amravati, one of the most worrisome districts with regard to Covid-19, is now noting a gentle decline in daily fresh cases owing to stricter lockdown measures. From 1,144 active cases until February 9 to 6,446 cases until February 25, the active caseload is now down to 5,373 positive cases.

Daily new cases have also reduced from over 700 a fortnight ago to 280 on Tuesday. State health officials said three factors controlled the decline in the number of cases – strict implementation of limited guests at weddings, use of mask and lockdown measures. The district, however, is inching closer to filling up its isolation beds for moderately and severely ill cases in dedicated Covid hospitals and health centres. On Tuesday, 1,018 (55 per cent) of 1,835 isolation beds were filled.

Apart from Amravati that showed a dip in the last fortnight, only three other districts — Sindhudurg, Gondia, and Sangli — have noted a decline in active infections in the last one month.

Overall, Maharashtra’s new Covid-19 cases continue to escalate every day. The state recorded 1.31 lakh new Covid cases in February, up from 92,177 recorded in January and 1.20 lakh in December.

But deaths, on a positive note, have reduced from 2,370 in December to 1,561 in January and 1,072 in February.

In Mumbai, active infections rose from 5,296 a month ago to 9,373 till Tuesday as a result of local train services functioning again for the public.

Amravati, Yavatmal, Mumbai, Akola and parts of Vidarbha emerged as worrying districts with cases rising from around February 9. A weekly analysis of all districts shows maximum rise has been recorded in Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Jalgaon, Akola, Aurangabad, and Washim.

Five districts — Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai and Amravati — contribute to 59.4 per cent of the state’s active caseload.

A senior official from Directorate of Health Services said they anticipated active cases to rise till 2 lakh before a decline in new cases was noted.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid task force, said districts where test positivity rate was higher than 15 per cent had been advised to implement micro-lockdowns to contain clusters.

While those below 15 per cent positivity rate had to continue preventive measures such as mask adherence and physical distancing, he added.

“We have asked to increase contact tracing to 1:20 ratio,” Dr Joshi said.

Dr Joshi added that in Mumbai a lot of Covid-19 patients were showing diarrhoea and gastrointestinal tract infection instead of classic fever symptoms.

In Amravati, civil surgeon Dr Shyamsunder Nikam said most cases were mild infections. “Oxygen requirement is less than before, even though cases have risen last month,” he said.

He said further, “We expect cases to continue declining if precautions are followed by people.”