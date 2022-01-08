Amid surging Covid cases, Maharashtra issues stricter curbs including night curfew

With cases of Covid-19 rising exponentially, the Maharashtra government has announced more stringent measures in the state including night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. No movement of people on roads will be allowed during the curfew hours except for essential purposes. In addition, there should be no movement of people in groups of five or more between 5am to 11pm as per the latest restrictions, according to the order issued by the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation.

Restaurants and eateries will be allowed to operate from 8 am to 10 pm and with 50 per cent capacity. The restaurants are also directed to display the number of people inside on a board at that point. However, there is no cap on home deliveries, the latest guidelines said.

Schools and colleges will be shut till February 15 except for activities related to Class X and XII board examinations, it added.

The other restrictions include:

For domestic travel, one will have to get a double vaccination certificate or a mandatory RT PCR report issued 72 hours prior to arrival. This shall also apply to train and road travellers as well as drivers, cleaners and other support staff travelling.

Theatres and auditoriums will also operate only between 8 am to 10 pm and with 50 per cent capacity.

Gyms, swimming pools, wellness centres, beauty salons will be closed. Hair cutting salons will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent attendance from 7 am to 10 pm strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.

Entertainment parks, zoos, museums and forts will be closed.

Shopping malls are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. The mall owners have to put a board outside the building displaying the number of people inside. They are also to set up a rapid antigen testing unit inside. They have also been directed to appoint marshalls to ensure strict observance of Covid appropriate behaviour.

Private offices have been advised to function with 50 per cent attendance and have staggered working hours in various shifts. Only fully vaccinated employees can attend office.

The government has further limited the number of attendees for marriage functions and social, religious and political gatherings at 50. A cap of 20 persons has been applied for funerals and last rites as well.

Visitors have been banned in government offices and meetings are to held in virtual mode.

All examinations of the UPSC/MPSC/Government bodies will happen as per government of India guidelines.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 41434 fresh Covid-19 cases.