Covid cases likely to rise sharply in Jan-Feb: Rajesh Tope

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are likely to see a sharp increase in January and February 2022, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told the Assembly on Tuesday.

“The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded today was 1600. This was alarming. As on an average the state had witnessed an average of 600 to 700 cases daily,” he said.

The minister said, “Omicron multiplies very fast. It doubles in a day or two. Since the numbers are low, it is not reflecting. But once it increases, the cases will multiply faster. The number of cases in the next two months will rise sharply.”

He refrained from indicating that further restrictions would be imposed in Maharashtra, but cautioned that the guidelines issued cannot be compromised. Precautionary measures have to be followed at all levels at all times, he asserted.