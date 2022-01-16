Covid cases drop, Mumbai sees highest 1-day fatality since July

While the daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 10,661 on Saturday, Mumbai recorded 11 deaths, the highest one-day fatality recorded since July 2021. The daily cases in the state also dropped from 43,211 recorded on Friday to 42,462 with 23 fatalities. “Mumbai is near the peak of the third wave. The cases are expected to fall further,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force.

However, the rising fatality rate in the city is a concerning matter. On Friday, Mumbai recorded 9 deaths which within 24 hours increased to 11 on Saturday. This is despite the fact that 90% of the patients are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. Out of the 47 deaths recorded between January 1-13, a total of 42 of the deceased were above the age of 60 years which counts 89%.

The data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also shows that 38 or 80% of the deceased patients had comorbidities which deteriorated their infection.

“We are in the transition phase where Omicron is yet to dominate over Delta variants. Considering Delta is more severe, we have to keep close watch on patients with comorbidities with the involvement of lungs,” said Dr Joshi.

Meanwhile, in a letter sent by Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary Maharshtra stated that since November 1, 2021, a total of 4,265 RT-PCR positive samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing. Of the 4,201 results available, Omicron has been detected in 1,367 cases or only in 32% cases while in 68% cases Delta variant of Covid is still prevalent.

“So, probably better vaccination is preventing serious illness in Covid infection. So, above observations should be taken into consideration with proper perspective of circulating Delta variant and vaccination cover,” reads the letter.

As per the state, since January 12, out of the 2,40,133 active Covid-19 cases, about 90.9% of them were under home isolation and Covid Care Centres (CCC). Only 1,783 of the active cases, or 9.1% of them required hospitalisation. Out of which, 16,175 (74.2%) had mild symptoms and 5,608 patients (2.3%) needed ICU and oxygen support. While 700 patients or 0.29 patients required ventilators.