Covid cases dip in state, Mumbai sees over 3,000 infections

MAHARASHTRA RECORDED 46,393 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 48 deaths, witnessing a decline in cases after a surge of over 4 per cent on Friday. Mumbai reported 3,568 new cases, showing a decline from 5,008 cases reported 24 hours ago.

On Saturday, the state reported 416 cases of the Omicron variant taking the total tally to 2,759. Of these, 1,225 patients have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR test.

The overall active Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 2,79,930 with a recovery rate of 94.3 per cent.

The Pune district, which is a major contributor to the state’s rally, recorded 4,661 cases on Saturday registering a decline for the third day. Nagpur also followed the trend with 3,040 cases.

Of the 48 deaths in state, the Pune Municipal Corporation recorded 12 casualties, followed by Mumbai (10 deaths), Nashik (3 deaths), Kolhapur and Ratnagiri reporting two deaths each among other districts.

The total positivity rate (TPR) in the state stood at 10.2 per cent on Saturday, a bit higher than the Friday’s 10 per cent.