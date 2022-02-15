Covid cases below 200 in city, first time since Dec 13

With the flattening of the pandemic curve, the daily Covid-19 count in Mumbai dropped below 200, for the first time in two months.

The Covid-19 cases flared up from December 14, 2021 with the gradual spread of the new variant Omicron which is more transmissible than its predecessor Delta variants. But now with the downward spring, on Monday, the city recorded only 192 cases — the lowest one-day count since December 13, 2021 when 174 patients were detected with Covid-19.

Despite a drop in testing to 28,599 on Monday from 39,938 conducted on Sunday, the test positivity rate—the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted–dropped from 0.72% to 0.67% on Monday.

Meanwhile, the caseload in the state is also falling down gradually. A day after recording 3,502 Covid-19 cases, it dropped to 1,966 on Monday. As on Monday, there were 3,48,408 people in home quarantine and 815 people in institutional quarantine.