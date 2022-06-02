Covid cases cross 1,000 mark in Maharashtra first time since Feb

For the first time since February, Maharashtra recorded over 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. Of the 1,081 infections reported across the state, Mumbai alone recorded 68 per cent of the cases after 739 people tested positive, including 10 in the Dharavi slums.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 711 cases with Mumbai alone recording 506 infections. Wednesday’s figures pushed up active Covid-19 cases to 4,032 in the state. Of them, 2,970 are from Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday asked civic officials to step up vigil, conduct tests on a war-footing and keep the staff of jumbo field hospitals on alert.

There has been nearly three-fold rise in active cases in Maharashtra in the last one month. Health officials anticipate that the spike in cases may continue for the next one or two weeks, especially in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane, due to higher mobility for economic compulsions.

Officials attributed several reasons behind the sudden spike in the last one week. Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said that people are intermingling more and violating Covid-19 guidelines.

“Laxity in following Covid-appropriate behaviour is a contributing reason. Also, it has been observed that people are taking fever and cough symptoms lightly and are not getting tested… Further, variants BA4 and BA5 (of Omicron) are probably causing a rise in cases,” he added.

In April, the state government had removed all Covid-19 restrictions in the state. It has been observed that most of the patients who have recently been admitted to hospitals are above 60 years of age and suffer from at least two comorbidities.

Till May 31, 16,36,320 people above the age of 60 years have taken the third vaccine against Covid-19 in Maharashtra.

Dr Pradip Awate, the state surveillance officer, said that many of the elderly people haven’t taken the booster dose, which might have weakened their immunity.

Taking note of the gradual rise of cases in Mumbai, Chahal advised more tests and surveillance.