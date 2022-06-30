Covid case tally drops in seven days, but hospital admission & fatality rates go up in Mumbai

PROVIDING A sign of relief to public health officers, the surge of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has dropped by 13 per cent in seven days — between June 21 and 27 — compared to the previous week. But while the daily new Covid-19 case tally is plateauing, both hospital admission and fatality rates are rising.

According to data provided by the Public Health Department, from June 14 to 20, the city registered 14,089 cases with a test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – of 16.23 per cent. However, in the next seven days, from June 21 to 27, the number of cases dropped to 12,479, with a TPR of 15.54 per cent.

The recent trend is pointing towards gradual flattening of the pandemic curve as the city hasn’t witnessed any sudden spike in cases, claimed public health officials.

State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate said that although the trend is hinting towards plateauing of the curve, they will need two to three more weeks more to confirm the epidemiological characteristic of the virus spread.

“Till now, the infection spread is limited to certain districts, mostly cities where the movement of population is higher. This recent surge was mostly dominated by the new variant of Omicron – BA.4 and BA.5 — but due to high vaccine coverage, the severity was low and the spread was contained, unlike the third wave,” said Dr Awate.

However, the number of hospitalisation cases has climbed up in the same period. According to doctors, usually clinical cases and case fatality surge two to three weeks after a state gets hit by a spike in the pandemic curve.

On June 5, only 24 Covid-19 patients were admitted to ICUs, but the number increased to 126 on June 27.

Similarly, patients’ occupancy of beds with oxygen facilities surged from 14 to 56 in the same period.

Between June 14 and 20, Mumbai reported 10 deaths, which surged to 19 between June 21 and 27.

Most of the deceased patients were elderly and had severe co-morbidities.

“Statistically the number has plateaued but clinically, cases are increasing. The rate of symptomatic patients is also marginally up… we need to be careful that the spread is contained once people return to their home districts after the wari,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary.

At present, most of the Covid-19 patients are being identified as asymptomatic.

“In most patients, the cause of admission is not Covid-related complications but other co-morbidities such as chronic kidney disease, cardiac issues or oncological emergencies. Most detections are accidental, with the majority of patients being asymptomatic and getting tested as part of the procedure. Hence, it’s important to continue taking precautions. Masking, hand sanitation and social distancing should be followed diligently to further flatten the curve,” said Dr Harshad Limaye, senior consultant of internal medicine, Nanavati Hospital.