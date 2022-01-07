Mumbai: BMC issues home isolation norms for asymptomatic & mild cases

Amid a surge in daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and a day after the Union Ministry of Health cut the isolation period for patients in home isolation to seven days, the BMC on Thursday released new home isolation guidelines for asymptomatic and mild cases.

The civic body released seven eligibility points for home isolation. “The guidelines apply to Covid-19 patients who have been clinically assessed and assigned as mild/asymptomatic cases,” it said.

The circular referred to asymptomatic patients as laboratory-confirmed cases, who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent. Clinically assigned mild cases have been referred to as patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent.

The guidelines mentioned that those with severe symptoms like chest congestion, fever not going down even after three days or having oxygen level below 93, require medical attention and can be admitted to hospitals.

Officials said that these guidelines were also to ensure that hospital beds are used by patients having severe symptoms only.

However, BMC clarified that those who cannot isolate themselves at home will be quarantined at its isolation facilities.

The BMC also allowed home isolation of seven days for close contacts who shall be tested on the seventh day only in case there are symptoms. Following the Union government orders, the BMC added that patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least seven days have passed since testing positive and if not experiencing fever for three successive days. There is no need for re-testing after the isolation period.

The civic body added that the patients with immune-compromised status are not recommended for home isolation. Also, isolated patients will require a caregiver to be present round-the-clock. Further, those with co-morbidities can go for home isolation but decisions will be taken based on medical evaluation. Home isolation shall not be applicable for pregnant women two weeks before the expected date of delivery.

The Thane Municipal Corporation also directed all private hospitals to send mild and asymptomatic patients to home isolation.