Covid-19 surge: CM asks guardian ministers to get health facilities ready in all districts

While appealing to the people to take precautions and not panic amid increasing cases of Covid-19 in parts of the world, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed all guardian ministers to ensure that health facilities are ready in their respective districts in case of a surge in infections.

In a meeting held at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, Shinde directed officials to set up a task force to study the evolving situation. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant and Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava.

Officials said Shinde directed Srivastava to inform all district collectors to ensure that the five-point programme – test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour – is followed.

“A state task force will be set up and technical guidance from experts will be taken. Instructions have been issued that each district should hold review meetings of its district covid control committees and complete Covid control preparations,” an official said.

Earlier in the day, Sawant informed the state Assembly that while no patient has been diagnosed with BF7 variant of Covid yet in Maharashtra, as a precautionary measure, 2 per cent of international passengers arriving in the state will undergo random thermal screening at airports.

Sawant said that 95 per cent of the population in the state is vaccinated. “There is no need to panic. Mask is not mandatory but wearing masks in crowded public places by senior citizens, children and persons with high-risk diseases, will be beneficial.”

According to public health department officials, during the meeting, Shinde directed that laboratory and RT-PCR testing be increased in each district/municipal corporation and hospital infrastructure structure be kept ready, including life support system, ventilators and oxygen plants.

Officials maintained Shinde also said that vaccination drive should be completed in every district. Also, every RT-PCR infected sample will be sent for genomic sequencing. “This will make it easier to pay attention to the new variant. All have been directed to plan training of manpower regarding Covid prevention and control,” an official said.

According to the department, the state at present has 134 infected patients, of whom 16 are in hospitals.

With the Centre on Thursday stating that random sampling of international passengers should be carried out at all international airports, the BMC in Mumbai said it will follow suit.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department, said: “We will implement whatever guidelines the Union and state governments ask us to follow. At present, the infection rate in Mumbai is very low and there is no reason to panic. Mumbai also has a high vaccination rate and hospital admissions are very low.”

“However, we will tests all international passengers, irrespective of the country they are coming from and keep a record of their stay,” he added.

Mumbai on Thursday reported three Covid-19 cases. With 2,262 tests carried in the last 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate stood at 0.13 per cent. At present, 4,441 Covid-19 beds are available in Mumbai, of which five are occupied. With 35 active patients in the city, the recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said: “We are carefully monitoring the global situation as well the local pattern through genome sequencing. However, the current trend shows that there is no need to panic yet. But we should not be complacent and follow rules and get vaccinated.”