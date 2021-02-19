Covid-19 restrictions: Maharashtra pays tribute to Shivaji through rallies, chants

Thackeray said, “The significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not limited to a day, rather the life and teachings of the great warrior king can be realised in our daily life". (File)

With Covid-19 restrictions in place, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday visited Shivneri Fort in Raigad district to attend the annual Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary celebrations.

The district authorities restricted gathering of not more then 100 people. Thackeray said, “The significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not limited to a day, rather the life and teachings of the great warrior king can be realised in our daily life. We hold Shivaji Maharaj in highest esteem and begin every day by invoking his name.”

Pawar said, “We worship Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and draw inspiration from his life and administration. He is the guiding light to one and all.”

The government ensured additional deployment of police force in the district to conduct the official function seamlessly.

Various organisations, led by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, observed the day across talukas and villages. The occasion was celebrated by bursting crackers and playing rums besides chanting Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai, Jai Shivaji and Jai Bhawani.

MKM general secretary Rajendra Kondhare said, “Every year, the event begins by garlanding the Shivaji statue, organising speeches and cultural processions. This year, activists made sure that the event is celebrated in larger numbers in villages.”

The BJP also participated in the celebrations without violating the government norms. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said nobody in Maharashtra can stop people from celebrating Shivaji’s birth anniversary. “The ruling parties held huge rallies. Their leaders are touring across the state and holding meetings. There are no restrictions on political gatherings. But when it came to common people’s participation in Shivaji Jayanti, the government imposed restrictions. They imposed Section 144 in parts of Maharashtra. This is shocking,” he added.

In Aurangabad, R R Patil Foundation used a novel method to pay reverence to Shivaji. Foundation leader Vinod Patil showered rose petals on 60 Shivaji status and government and corporation offices from a helicopter.

The Ryat Kranti Party held small group meetings on an agriculture field. Senior cabinet ministers of the state attended the celebrations in their respective constituencies.