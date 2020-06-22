Mumbai: Still out of action, old textile markets send an SOS to CM

Once the fount of the city’s economic prowess, these cloth markets, located in south Mumbai, are now staring at an uncertain future, with many traders struggling to stay afloat. (Representational) Once the fount of the city’s economic prowess, these cloth markets, located in south Mumbai, are now staring at an uncertain future, with many traders struggling to stay afloat. (Representational)

Mumbai’s old textile markets continue to remain out of action 16 days after lockdown curbs were eased to resume business and public activity.

Once the fount of the city’s economic prowess, these cloth markets, located in south Mumbai, are now staring at an uncertain future, with many traders struggling to stay afloat.

Fearing that the mounting of losses will push several traders out of business, a Joint Action Committee of Textile Traders Association, which is a representative body for 12 textile markets, has now written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking urgent permission for resumption of activity.

“This is now a question of survival of the traders, their employees, subordinates, and dependents. The current period is crucial for the entire trading community. We request you to do all that is needed to reopen the markets on a priority basis,” the association’s letter states.

In response to the traders’ demand, the Chief Minister’s Office has now asked the Mumbai civic corporation to look into the issue.

Last week, a traders’ delegation held meetings with senior civic officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who directed the local ward office to survey these marketplaces to see if reopening shops were possible without causing a fresh flare up of infections in the locality.

When contacted, Chakrapani Alle, Assistant Commissioner, C ward, said, “We’ve convened a meeting with the traders representatives Monday to explore various possibilities.”

South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant, who has been following up on the issue with the government and authorities, said, “We are trying to find a way out.”

Rajesh Kotecha, who owns a cloth trading unit in the Swadeshi market, said, “It is a question of 3,000 shops and those dependent on it. Let us open as much as possible. Let us open as safely as possible. We are willing to open for curtailed hours, on alternate days and adhere to all Covid-19 precautionary measures. But let us open.”

The Swadeshi market, one the oldest markets on Kalbadevi road, which has even played a role in India’s freedom movement, itself has 380 units divided and eight entry lanes.

Kotecha, also an office bearer of the Bombay Swadeshi Market Board (BSMB), said traders had sustained massive losses owing to the supply chain disruptions and the unprecedented mass closures. “We understand the difficulties and the ground realities faced by the government. But businesses are bleeding heavily; paying salaries to the staff is becoming a challenge by the day,” he said.

Apart from the Swadeshi market, other famous cloth markets, including Mangaldas Market, Mulji Jetha Market, Kakkad Market, RJ Cloth Market, Krishna Cloth Market, Sindhi Cloth Market and Pankaj Cloth Market, among others are among those still shut.

Invoking its legacy, Kotecha even questioned the civic body’s decision to categorise the market in the same category as market complexes and malls.

Gitesh Unadkat, chairman of the BSMB, echoed his viewpoint. “Isn’t it ironical that independent trading units in and around the market are being allowed to function. But we are not being allowed,” he said.

Vijay Lohia, president, Bharat Merchants Chamber, who is also one of the three convenors of the Joint Action Committee, said, “Traders of the markets had suffered huge financial losses already. Failure to resume economic activity in these markets will force many of them out of the business with no alternative source of earning a living.” He added the traders’ community had itself drawn up safety guidelines for the prevention and control of Covid-19 inside the marketplaces.

Lohia also pointed out that traders were also liable to complete mandatory compliances of Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, and file returns within the government set deadlines to avoid penalties.

Civic authorities, meanwhile, explained their dilemma. “These market places are congested. There are shops on either side of narrow bylanes,” said Alle. But Unadkat pointed out these old marketplaces were more ventilated and less congested than some other markets, like the Dadar’s Manish market, which have been allowed to function. He also said that wholesale trade markets in neighbouring states were already functioning and that the city traders were also suffering a loss of business being out of action.

Counting the losses, Kotecha, meanwhile, pointed out that the lockdown had come in the peak trading season. “The future looks grim,” he said, while urging the government to even consider an assistance package to bail out cloth traders. “The industry was already reeling before the lockdown. It has in deeper trouble now,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd