Covid-19 in Mumbai: Western suburbs see sharp rise in cases

A ward-wise break-up of the Covid-19 cases being recorded in Mumbai shows that areas in the western suburbs are observing a steep rise in cases as compared to the central district and eastern suburbs of Mumbai. The Borivali-Goregaon belt, for example, has seen an over 150 per cent rise in positive cases in the last week.

Mumbai has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks – a 97 per cent jump, from 1,249 cases between May 18 to May 24 to 2,464 cases between May 25 and 31. The city also recorded more than 700 new cases for the second consecutive day on Friday.

R Central ward that covers areas like Borivali and Dahisar has registered a 377 per cent rise in positive cases in the last week. Between May 25 and 31, the area recorded 62 cases, a rise from the 13 cases in the previous week.

While cases in R South ward (Kandivali) jumped from 30 to 78 in the second week, P South ward (Goregaon) saw a spike from 53 to 134. G/North which comprises the slum-dominated Dharavi area has recorded a 131 per cent jump in the cases in the last two weeks.

On the other hand, one of the smallest administrative wards— B— that covers the Sandhurst Road area has recorded a dip in the number of cases from 4 in the previous week to 2 cases between May 25 and 31.

Many attribute the rise in cases to the summer vacation period with many travelling in and out of the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, said that they were vigilant and as the maximum cases are asymptomatic and hospitalisation is low, the situation is under control. “While there is a rise in cases, there has not been any spike in the demand for hospital beds,” said a ward level official.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, Mumbai recorded daily Covid 19 cases above 700. On Friday, 763 Covid-19 cases were detected. While there are 3,735 active cases in the city, 9,896 total tests were conducted.