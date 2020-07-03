Mumbai: 1,500 cops stationed across city to ensure lockdown is followed

Traffic police collected Rs 13,09,200 via fines and penalties against 2,744 e-challans issued. (Representational) Traffic police collected Rs 13,09,200 via fines and penalties against 2,744 e-challans issued. (Representational)

In order to ensure that the lockdown was being followed, Thane Police has stationed around 1,500 police personnel across the city, since the lockdown came into effect on Thursday. Officers were stationed across major junctions to ensure people did not take to the road without a valid reason.

An officer said that Thane traffic police had taken action against more than 1,000 vehicles that were plying without valid reasons. He added that 1,050 were two-wheelers, 56 were autorickshaws and 11 were four-wheelers.

Traffic police collected Rs 13,09,200 via fines and penalties against 2,744 e-challans issued. An officer said, “By and large, people have remained indoors and followed lockdown measures. The nakabandis will continue for the duration of the lockdown.”

