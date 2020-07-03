Entire Thane dist under 10-day lockdown

Police check vehicles in Thane on Thursday. (Photo by Deepak Joshi) Police check vehicles in Thane on Thursday. (Photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Thane collector on Thursday announced a 10-day lockdown beginning Friday in the entire district.

The move comes after five municipal corporations in Thane district, including Thane Municipal Corporation, Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali and Ulhasnagar, had announced a 10-day lockdown in view of the burgeoning Covid-19 cases in their areas. Two other municipal corporations — Panvel at Raigad district and Vasai-Virar in Palghar — had also announced similar lockdowns. With this move, seven of the nine municipal corporations abutting Mumbai have announced a lockdown.

While the lockdown in Mira Bhayander commenced from 5 pm on Wednesday, the lockdown in Thane Municipal Corporation areas started from 7 am on Thursday. The lockdown for areas under Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation also commenced from 7 am on Thursday as well as the lockdown in Ulhasnagar.

Also Read| Why Mumbai’s five satellite cities going under 10-day lockdown?

While the lockdown in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits will commence from 9 pm on Friday, the lockdown for Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation areas will begin from Saturday.

According to the Thane rural police, while 20 people were arrested and 33 cases lodged in Mira Bhayander for lockdown violations, 145 vehicles were seized and 1,720 people were fined in cases involving vehicles. All markets and shops have been ordered shut. Only home delivery of vegetables and fruits is allowed while dairies will operate from 9 am to 11 am.

Also Read| Explained: In spite of ample labour & good rain, why soyabean seeds failed in Maharashtra

The lockdown led to a section of the people ruing about the loss of income for the next few days. Many local residents claimed that they did not anticipate that a second phase of lockdown will be imposed days after the government gradually eased restrictions in the beginning of June.

Avinash Karande, an autorickshaw driver who had resumed work in the last few days, lamented that he will again go without work. “I am now banking on private trips, where I am contacted in case someone needs a ride. My family and I will again have to borrow from friends when the need arises,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd