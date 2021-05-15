Covid-19: Fresh cases in Mumbai drop to 1,477, city sees 62 deaths in last 24 hours

A police officers patrols at the Marine Drive in Mumbai on Friday. Maharashtra is currently under a Covid-induced lockdown. (PTI)

Mumbai, on Saturday, recorded 1,447 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the tally to 6,87,152 and the toll to 14,200, the city’s civic body informed. The city had recorded 1,657 cases on Friday.

Mumbai’s case recovery rate currently stands at 92 per cent, while the overall growth rate for the period from May 8 to 14 is 0.32 per cent, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. A total of 2,333 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the financial capital so far to 6,34,315.

With 24,896 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 58,76,175, it said.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, too, dipped to 34,848. The state saw 59,073 discharges and 960 deaths in the last 24 hours. It’s active case count currently stands at 4,94,032.