Thursday, June 25, 2020
COVID19

COVID-19 claims life of Mumbai dabbawala

The resident of Malad had succumbed to the infection at Nair Hospital. His wife has been quarantined.

| Mumbai | Published: June 25, 2020 5:41:16 pm
Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the business of the city's dabbawalas has been severely impacted as they depend on lakhs of daily customers.

Coronavirus has claimed the life of a 39-year-old ‘dabbawala’ (tiffin carrier) in Mumbai, the first from the fraternity to succumb to the infection, an officer-bearer said on Thursday.

Talking to news agency PTI, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Subhash Talekar, said that he died due to the infection at Nair Hospital on Wednesday evening. “He was a resident of Malad, where coronavirus positive cases have seen a sharp increase. He is survived by his wife and a five year-old son,” he said. His wife has been quarantined now, Talekar said.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the business of the city’s dabbawalas has been severely impacted as they depend on lakhs of daily customers.

“Since the last four months, dabbawalas have been facing financial problems as they do not have enough money to survive. I urge the state government to do something for this community,” Talekar said.

