Court’s observation shows agencies acting as pets of Union govt: Uddhav

Slamming central investigating agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), by describing them as “pets” of BJP-ruled Union government, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked why should the ED not be disbanded.

“The central agencies have lost credibility. Why one should not ask for disbanding of the ED, which is acting as a contract killer… taking supari and targeting anyone it is told to,” Thackeray told mediapersons after meeting Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was granted bail by a court on Wednesday after spending nearly 100 days in jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Raut visited Matoshree on Thursday, where he was welcomed by Thackeray, his son and MLA Aaditya and other family members.

Uddhav, along with Raut and Aaditya, later held a press conference at Matoshree. Praising Raut “for the courage he showed”, Uddhav described him as a dear friend and a “long range cannon” of the Shiv Sena, which stayed with the party even during its downfall.

Uddhav welcomed the bail being granted to Raut by the PMLA session court, which also observed that while the ED’s speed in arresting accused is “extraordinary”, it is slower than a snail when it comes to conducting trials.

“I thank the court for Wednesday’s decision (of granting bail to Raut). But the observation made by the court shows that central agencies are acting as pets of the central government. Everyone is watching,” said Uddhav. “The court has slammed the government and taught a lesson.”

Uddhav also alleged that attempts are being made to take over or capture the judiciary and the statements made by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in the last 8-15 days pointed to this.