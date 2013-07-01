Court visits perfect cover for criminal activities: Cops

Court visits are a frequent cover for prison inmates for criminal activities,according to police. One of the angles the Navi Mumbai police are investigating is that Abu Salems assailant,Devendra Jagtap,procured the gun used in the attack during his last court appearance.

According to sources,inmates of central jails,whether undertrials or those in judicial custody,try to capitalise on their prison visits as that is the only time they come in contact with people other than policemen and lawyers. As relatives are allowed to meet accused in court,more often than not they are part of the plan,they said.

The accused use their court visits to interact with accomplices and sometimes smuggle items like cell phones into jails, said Mumbai Police Crime Branch officer.

Last month,the Crime Branchs unit 12 arrested Rajendra Rawat alias Raju Nepali (32),Snehal alias Sunny Sawant (23) and Virendra Jadhav (18) for allegedly firing at builder Rajaram Manjaokars car. The attack was allegedly ordered at the behest of gangster Yusuf Suleiman Kadri alias Yusuf Bachkana,currently lodged in a central jail in Belgaum. The Crime Branch had said Raju Nepali would meet Bachkana whenever he was produced in court,give him information about builders who could be blackmailed and take instructions from him.

DCP (Crime) Ambadas Pote said Home Department permission for Bachkanas custody was expected soon.

In a more serious example,on April 8,2011,three men were arrested from a sessions court for allegedly attempting to set Jagtap free. While the trio was about to slip a revolver to Jagtap,another group of seven or eight men was to create a diversion by executing an attack on an accused in the 7/11 serial train blasts case at the special MCOCA court in the same building.

