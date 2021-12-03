Court begins trial in Kirti Vyas murder case, deceased’s father deposes

The Sessions Court in Mumbai on Friday began the trial in the alleged murder case of Kirti Vyas (28), a finance manager at BBlunt salon in Andheri, who was reported missing by her family on March 16 last year. The deceased’s father, Rajendra Vyas, deposed before the court on Friday, which began his cross-examination,

The police, through a 962-page chargesheet filed in July last year, have charged Khushi Sahjwani (42) and Siddhesh Tamhankar (28), colleagues of Vyas, with murder, kidnapping for murder, wrongful restraint and destruction of evidence, among other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police’s case rests mainly on traces of Vyas’s blood found in Sahjwani’s car, CCTV footage and Call Detail Records (CDR) of the accused.

As the accused’s lawyer sought time to take instructions pertaining to further cross-examination of Vyas, the court posted the matter for further hearing to December 6.