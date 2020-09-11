Court to decide on Rhea bail today

The special court is set to decide on the bail applications of Rhea and the other accused in the case on Friday.(PTI Photo)

While opposing actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea before a special court on Thursday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) referred to her allegedly procuring drugs for her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput through her brother Showik and the late actor’s two staffers as a “drug procurement nexus”.

The NCB claimed that Rhea was “having conscious knowledge about drug consumption by Sushant Singh Rajput” and made herself a part of the offence by procuring drugs for him.

The special court is set to decide on the bail applications of Rhea and the other accused in the case on Friday.

The agency also referred to a statement, which it claimed was given voluntarily by Rhea and will be legally admissible in court. Rhea, however, in her bail plea, said that she has since retracted the statement, claiming that she was coerced into making it.

“As per the statement of the applicant (Rhea), she was making payment for the drugs, which were taken delivery of by Samuel Miranda (Sushant’s housekeeper) and Dipesh Sawant (Sushant’s cook) for handing over to Sushant Singh Rajput,” the NCB said while maintaining that this proves that drugs were “financed” by Rhea and “supplied” to Sushant, thereby making way for her to be booked under Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The charge pertaining to financing illicit traffic has a maximum prison term of 20 years and is non-bailable.

Rhea in her bail application has also said there was “no shred of evidence” to charge her under the section. “The fact is that the NCB has not disclosed any connection between Rhea and any drug peddler. It is the case of the NCB that Rhea is only connected to Sushant’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, his cook Dipesh Sawant and her brother Showik Chakraborty,” the plea filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

An NCB official said that apart from supplying bud to Sushant, they have so far not found evidence indicating if Rhea, the house staffers and Showik were supplying drugs to anyone else. The official added that they have six months to break down the charges related to the accused, including Rhea.

“Sushant consumed narcotics and would ask Rhea, her brother, the cook and the housekeeper to get it for him. He himself never procured it directly. However, these people too knew that they were getting a narcotic, which is an offence under law,” the official said.

The NCB, while opposing the bail plea, also said that Rhea had used her credit card and payment getaways “to facilitate the financial transactions related to dealing of illicit drug trafficking”, which was revealed through call data records, WhatsApp chats and voluntary statements of co-accused. The agency further opposed her bail plea stating that if released, she may tamper with witnesses.

