Court to decide on Anil Deshmukh’s plea seeking treatment at private hospital on Tuesday

The special court in Mumbai will on Tuesday pass its verdict on a plea by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking permission to be shifted to a private hospital for surgery.

Deshmukh was arrested in November last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with allegations of money laundering and bribes taken from restaurant and bar owners.

The plea, filed through lawyer Aniket Nikam, stated that Deshmukh is a 73-year-old suffering from various ailments and has been in jail for the past six months. Last month, he suffered a fall in prison and dislocated his shoulder to treat which JJ Hospital had suggested surgery, the plea said. It also sought that the NCP leader be permitted to be referred to a private hospital since tests prescribed to him are not available at JJ Hospital.

After special judge R N Rokade sought to know why Deshmukh could not be treated at the state-run JJ Hospital, Nikam submitted that as per the discharge report, his surgery was crucial and it can take place at a private hospital. “Deshmukh is in acute pain and he needs to undergo surgery,” he added.

The judge said that high court orders are binding on the court and the high court had recently sent an accused to the state-run JJ Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the ED opposed Deshmukh’s plea. The central agency, in a reply filed through its assistant director Tassine Sultan, sought rejection of Deshmukh’s application and said that private hospitalisation was not necessary.

The agency relied on information from the head of the cardiology department at JJ Hospital, who said that there was no correlation of the “stress thallium test” with shoulder surgery in Deshmukh’s case as the said test was conducted only to rule out “cardiac ischemia”.