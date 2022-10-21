Court to decide on Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea

THE BAIL application of NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, in a case of alleged corruption, will be decided on Friday.

Deshmukh was granted bail by the Bombay High Court earlier this month in connection with the money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The corruption case was filed by the CBI, alleging that it was at Deshmukh’s behest that bribes were collected from bar owners by dismissed policeman Sachin Waze.

The former minister, in his bail plea, had said that the CBI, the premier investigation agency of the country, has acted in a ‘partisan and biased’ manner, while also casting doubts on the credentials of the witnesses cited against him, including Waze and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The bail plea cited Waze’s flip-flop before the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission, appointed by the state government for an inquiry into allegations made by Singh against Deshmukh last year.

The CBI had opposed the bail, stating that Deshmukh is at ‘flight-risk’ and that he was holding a very high public office, and may tamper with the evidence if allowed to be released on bail. Deshmukh was arrested in November last year.