scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Court to decide on Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea

Anil Deshmukh was granted bail by the Bombay High Court earlier this month in connection with the money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh (File)

THE BAIL application of NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, in a case of alleged corruption, will be decided on Friday.

Deshmukh was granted bail by the Bombay High Court earlier this month in connection with the money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The corruption case was filed by the CBI, alleging that it was at Deshmukh’s behest that bribes were collected from bar owners by dismissed policeman Sachin Waze.

The former minister, in his bail plea, had said that the CBI, the premier investigation agency of the country, has acted in a ‘partisan and biased’ manner, while also casting doubts on the credentials of the witnesses cited against him, including Waze and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The bail plea cited Waze’s flip-flop before the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission, appointed by the state government for an inquiry into allegations made by Singh against Deshmukh last year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures popPremium
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures pop
More from Mumbai

The CBI had opposed the bail, stating that Deshmukh is at ‘flight-risk’ and that he was holding a very high public office, and may tamper with the evidence if allowed to be released on bail. Deshmukh was arrested in November last year.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 01:22:14 am
Next Story

Versova-Virar sealink: JICA may fund project; MMRDA to implement it

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement