Court directs mosquito net be supplied to cop dismissed in Antilia terror scare case in Taloja jail

After a face-off between Taloja prison authorities and prison inmates over mosquito nets, a special court Monday said a prisoner’s demand for a mosquito net was “genuine” and directed that one be supplied to him.

Dismissed police officer Sunil Mane, booked in the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases, had sought a mosquito net.

“As per the rule, it is necessary for the jail superintendent to supply article to the prisoners pertaining to their health. The jail superintendent did not file his report to this application. The demand of the prisoner seems to be genuine. So, the jail superintendent is directed to supply a mosquito net to the prisoner as per the prison rule,” said special judge A M Patil.

Since May, undertrials lodged at Taloja jail have filed more than 15 applications before various courts seeking mosquito nets, stating that authorities had seized the nets after conducting a search of their belongings. They had claimed that the prison was mosquito-prone and they had the apprehension of contracting diseases like malaria and dengue. Jail authorities had opposed their pleas stating that the nets were a security risk as they have a long string that could be used by inmates to harm themselves. Officials had said they are using other means, including fumigation and repellents, that are available at the prison canteen.

A few inmates had been permitted by previous court orders to use the nets. Inmates said that the prison manual has provisions for ‘mosquito curtains’ to be provided in ‘malarious locality’, but officials denied this.

Meanwhile, the court rejected a plea by Mane seeking to continue using a chair, citing severe knee pain. The court said that Mane was using the chair for the past three months due to his medical condition and as per his medical report, it does not seem necessary for him to use it anymore.